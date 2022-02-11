Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $332,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Leslie’s by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

