Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 538,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
