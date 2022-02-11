Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $481,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

