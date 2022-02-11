Insider Buying: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Purchases 1,771 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
