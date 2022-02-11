Insider Buying: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Purchases 1,771 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

