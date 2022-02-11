Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.64.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

