UBS Group Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €17.00

Feb 11th, 2022

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $15.40 on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 550,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $8,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Analyst Recommendations for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

