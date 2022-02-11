UBS Group Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €17.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $15.40 on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 550,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $8,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

