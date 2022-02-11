Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Hunter Kass Sells 5,544 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day moving average is $204.07.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.