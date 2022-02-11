Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.
In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $150.33 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J & J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
