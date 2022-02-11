Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $150.33 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.