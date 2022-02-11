Profund Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $129.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

