Profund Advisors LLC Sells 73,677 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,677 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

