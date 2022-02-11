Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 109.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

