Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,801 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,400,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

