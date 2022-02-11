Profund Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day moving average of $215.80. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

