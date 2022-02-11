Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

