Phillip Goldstein Acquires 2,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $765,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $14,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.