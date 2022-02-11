Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.68 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $360.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

