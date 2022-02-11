Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.34. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brooks Automation

