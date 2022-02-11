Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.