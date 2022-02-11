Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given a $218.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.81.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $152.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.35. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 154.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 59.9% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

