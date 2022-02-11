The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,583 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,339,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

