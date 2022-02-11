Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,953 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,953 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.08 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

