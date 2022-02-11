Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $298.76, but opened at $314.41. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $310.40, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.

The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average is $318.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.