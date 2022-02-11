US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 200.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $990.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

