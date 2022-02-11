Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,300 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,035,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

