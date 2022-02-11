Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $15.10 Million in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,039,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,118,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $9,830,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CANO opened at $6.62 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

