Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 51.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.