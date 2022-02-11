Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 43.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

