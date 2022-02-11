Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($294.25) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($232.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €221.08 ($254.12).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €190.50 ($218.97) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €203.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €196.18. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a one year high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

