Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($178.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($131.03) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

ETR:DHER opened at €46.49 ($53.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($163.16).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

