Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BC8. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.13 ($109.34).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €46.41 ($53.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($79.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.61. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

