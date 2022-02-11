Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 88,600 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA opened at $52.85 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.