Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $888.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

