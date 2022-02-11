Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

