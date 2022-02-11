Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $196,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.