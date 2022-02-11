Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 754 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,166 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after buying an additional 1,030,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 453,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $13.81 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.