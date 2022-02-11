Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 641 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

