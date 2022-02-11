Schroder Investment Management Group Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 74.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,570 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.69 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

