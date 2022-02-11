Schroder Investment Management Group Has $932,000 Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Terex were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEX stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

