The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Raised to “Overweight” at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

