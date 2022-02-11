Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

EXPI opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 3.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,911,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of eXp World by 37.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 37.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

