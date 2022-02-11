Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $982,000 Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
