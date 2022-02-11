Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $982,000 Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.