Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.06 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day moving average of $245.60.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

