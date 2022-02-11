Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.74.

PFE opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $284.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

