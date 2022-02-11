Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

