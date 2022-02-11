UBS Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $67.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of KO opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

