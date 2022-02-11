CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CAO Francene Lapoint Sells 5,000 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.66 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

