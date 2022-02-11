CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $420,700.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00.
CDNA opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
