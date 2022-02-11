CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $420,700.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00.

CDNA opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 77,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

