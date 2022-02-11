Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Acquires A$89,695.28 in Stock

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Thomas (Tom) Sanders purchased 360,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$89,695.28 ($63,613.67).

Thomas (Tom) Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Breaker Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas (Tom) Sanders bought 60,414 shares of Breaker Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$14,620.19 ($10,368.93).

About Breaker Resources

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold and copper deposits in Western Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it held approximately 908 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses across the Lake Roe and Ularring Rock Project areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breaker Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaker Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.