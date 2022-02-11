Insider Selling: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.