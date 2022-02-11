Natixis Sells 56,538 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 82.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,538 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $3,872,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $3,832,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $230,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $2,036,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $236.04 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

